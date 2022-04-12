Osinbajo lobbies APC senators, Rep members for 2023 presidential ticket

Barely 24 after officially declaring his intention to contest for 2023 presidential on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has met with senators from the party, appealing that they pick him ahead of other aspirants including the national leader of APC, Bola Tinubu.

Osinbajo, as gathered, told the lawmakers that he has the strength and all that would be required to lead as well as solve the challenges confronting the country.

Sources present at the venue of the iftar dinner held at the Aguda House, Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, disclosed that he further told the lawmakers that his intention was to continue the work started by President Muhammadu Buhari as well as improve on it to ensure that Nigeria becomes better than before.

A source at the meeting disclosed that the Vice President, understanding the threat posed by the Lagos State former governor, Tinubu, assured that he would, like the incumbent president, not interfere in their activities.

Another source at the Villa, meanwhile, disclosed that he would also be breaking the fast with members of the House of Representatives and that he would be using the avenue to further canvass for their vote, particularly during the presidential primaries of the APC.

Before the lawmakers, Osinbajo had hosted the state governors on the platform of the party that were not vying to replace the president to a dinner at the Villa and appealed to them during the meeting on the need to consider him for the seat.

Confirming what transpired at the meeting, the Vice president, in a tweet through his official handle, said that he used the opportunity to discuss his ambition for the 2023 presidential election.

He said: “In continuation of Iftar/Dinners he started Sunday evening, VP Osinbajo is hosting Senators tonight & Representatives tomorrow. In a cordial & convivial atmosphere like on Sunday, the VP thanked the Senators for honouring his IV, & also used the opportunity to discuss his 2023 plans”.

Earlier, the Vice president had sent a notice of invitation to the senate and was read during plenary by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

