Osinbajo leaves for Kenya ahead ex-president’s burial

By News Desk

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has left the country for Kenya to attend the State Funeral for former President Daniel Arap Moi of Kenya, in Nairobi tomorrow.

Osinbajo, who will be representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the event on Tuesday, is expected to lead the country’s delegations and return same day.

Moi who died last Tuesday, aged 95, was the second and longest-serving President of Kenya from 1978 to 2002.

Osinbajo, in a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Laolu Akande, on Monday, would be joining other African Heads of State and world leaders expected at the occasion scheduled to hold at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The Vice President, who would be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials, leaves for Nairobi today and is expected back in Nigeria later tomorrow, 11th February, 2020.