Osinbajo, Jonathan, Gowon, Govs lay Shonekan to rest amid eulogies

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, ex-Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd), and State Governors as well as traditional rulers have laid former Head of Interim National Government, Ernest Shonekan, to rest, amid eulogies.

Others at the event to bid Shonekan farewell were Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his counterparts from Ogun and Edo, Dapo Abiodun and Godwin Obaseki

Also joining dignitaries to lay Shonekan to rest on Friday were Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Trade and Industry, Niyi Adebayo; Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite; State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora; State for Works and Housing, Mu’Azu Sambo, and Ogun State former governors, Ibikunle Amosun and Gbenga Daniel as well as Kano State ex-governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, among others.

At the service held before the burial at the Cathedral Church Of Christ, Marina in Lagos, Osinbajo described Shonekan, who passed on at age 85, as a man that lived an extraordinary life.

Addressing the congregations, Osinbajo, who led the Federal Government delegation, described the late Shonekan as a man of integrity, saying he steadied Nigeria’s ship at a turbulent time.

While describing the late Shonekan as a man of destiny just like Nigeria is a nation of destiny, he said the former Head of Interim National Government had respect for all and there was a way he carried himself through life.

The Vice President also praised Shonekan’s contributions to Nigeria, first as a business guru and later as Head of Federal Government, adding that the deceased believed that national development was achievable if there was a deep collaboration between the public and private sector.

He said: “Chief Shonekan lived an extraordinary life. He is a man of destiny just like Nigeria is a nation of destiny. He believes that national development is achievable if there is a deep collaboration between the public and private sector.”

Also, Sanwo-Olu, while paying glowing tributes to the late former Head of Interim National Government, said: “generations of Nigerians will remain appreciative of Shonekan’s courage, sacrifice and stabilising influence on the polity”.

He said that Shonekan in his calm and unflappable manner, steered the course of the country, during his tenure as Head of the Interim National Government until the military intervention that followed, noting that it was a courageous thing for him to do, at such a turbulent time in Nigeria’s history.

In his tribute to Shonekan, Ogun former governor, Daniel, described the deceased as one that lived a purposeful life, urging Nigerians to emulate the former elder statesman.

“We must not be too much in a hurry,” the former governor told reporters after the funeral service. “God has a purpose for us”, he added.

During the service presided over by the Primate and Metropolitan of the Anglican Communion (Church of Nigeria), Revd Henry Ndukuba, the former Primate and Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Anglican Communion (Church of Nigeria), Revd Peter Akinola, said the deceased put his life on the line for the sake of Nigeria by serving as the Head of the Interim National Government during the turbulent time in Nigeria’s political history.

In his sermon, Akinola stressed that Shonekan had done that which God enabled him to do for himself, his family, the church and Nigeria.

The clergyman stated that many Nigerians advised Shonekan not to take up the job of heading the interim government because of the risk of a coup, but Shonekan considered Nigeria to be more important and accepted the task.

He noted that even the church refused to give the late Shonekan the benefit of the doubt while some political opportunists demonised him and called him unprintable names.

“He put his life on the line for the sake of this country. Perhaps, we would like to know that Chief Shonekan was not completely unaware that the coup would take place.

“Shonekan not being a typical ambitious Nigerian politician, he refused to do many things to preserve himself in office. A typical Nigerian politician will do everything possible to continue in office, come rain come fire.”

