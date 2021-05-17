Osinbajo distances self, office from 2023 presidential race

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has distanced himself, and his office from 2023 presidential election race, saying several campaigns purportedly claiming that he has declared his interest to vie for the country’s oval office were false.

He explained that the clarification had become imperative following different reactions the media reports had generated owing to his personality and the position he currently occupies, adding that he was committed to his current assignment.

Through a statement on Monday by his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo clarified that the 2023 permutations are being contorted to distract the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government and possibly cause division among the ruling party.

The vice president added that his attention has also been drawn to a website:supportosinbajo.ng that was calling on Nigerians to join volunteer group mobilizing support him ahead of 2023 presidential election, saying the website did not emanate from his office nor any group associated with him.

According to him, details of this website and the solicitation of the group are currently trending on WhatsApp with a suggestion that Prof. Osinbajo has “quietly” declared interest in the 2023 election.

“The Office of the Vice President is not in any way connected to this website or the group behind it and considers such an enterprise an unnecessary distraction.

“Prof. Osinbajo has not declared any interest whatsoever in the 2023 election, but he is rather focused on working in his capacity as Vice President in the current administration to address all the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians, including finding effective and lasting solutions to the security challenges.

“Therefore, we ask that people desist from such unhelpful permutations while we all deal together with the challenges confronting us as Nigerians, and resolve them for the benefit of our people, peace and prosperity in the land,” the statement said.

