Osinbajo condemns Borno farmers’ murder, suggests security adjustment

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has condemned Boko Haram attack on farmers in Borno State, just as he recommended that the Nigerian Military should review their security strategies adopted to end insurgents activities in the country.

Osinbajo said that there was a need for the military to do more on local intelligence gathering in order to be ahead of the insurgents and forestall their actions within the North-East region of Nigeria.

The Vice President, who condemned the act during a one-day official visit to Nasarawa State on Tuesday and was received by Governor Abdullahi Sule, stated that these should be done while the model for community policing is finetuned to address insecurity across the country.

In an interview with newsmen, while describing the killers of the farmers as insane for murdering innocent people, he assured that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration would continue to adopt fresh strategies that would sustain peace in the country.

While commiserating with bereaved families over gruesome murder of the victims, Osinbajo disclosed that he spoke with the Governor, Babagana Zulum, and his predecessor, Kashim Shettima, to express my condolence.

He said: “It’s important to understand also that we will probably need to keep reviewing the conventional means of dealing with some of these issues, these security challenges, especially the randomness.

“Which is why the President has said that he is taking a serious look at how to deal with the issues, especially the randomness: some insane person goes into a place and shoots people, that is not the sort of thing that you are prepared for conventionally.

“We have to do a lot more local intelligence and some of the community policing efforts we are planning on, so that information is supplied faster, especially at the local level, and then a reaction will then be possible.

“We are very confident and the Federal Government will continue to do what it needs to do especially in terms of trying to ensure security in the Northeast and all over Nigeria.

“You have heard the President and what he has to say, especially some of the new ideas around security and the security architecture which we are trying to put in place. We will get there”.