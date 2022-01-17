Osinbajo commends late Shonekan’s leadership qualities, economic impact

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that the late head of Nigeria’s Interim National Government, Ernest Shonekan, was very consequential as a leader in the private sector who impacted economic policy in Nigeria.

He said that the leader worked assiduously in ensuring that he left positive imprint on both private and public sector, adding that his leadership qualities were felt across board.

Osinbajo stated this yesterday when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late head of the Interim National Government, in Lagos. The Vice president who visited in company of his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, was received at the Ikoyi residence of the Shonekans by Chief Margaret Shonekan, his wife and Adeboye Shonekan, the son of the late business guru.

The vice president described Chief Shonekan’s death as “a very major loss for the country and for the private sector and even internationally.”

“Here was a man who made impact. He was one of the very first leaders in the private sector to shape economic policy in Nigeria, and his role in that respect was very significant,” Osinbajo observed.

During the visit, the vice president also signed the condolence register thus: “We bless the name of the Lord for the excellent life of service to the country and to God, of our leader and father Cheif Ernest Shonekan, GCFR.

“We are proud of his contributions to the shaping of the modern Nigerian economy while being a leading light in the private sector. And for his statesmanship and leadership of the country at a time of great uncertainty in our nation.

“His integrity, legacy and high value service will remain evergreen in our memories. We pray that the Lord will comfort the family and may his memory be blessed forever. Amen.”

