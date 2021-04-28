Osinbajo cautions Nigerians against divisive rhetoric impact on civil war

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has cautioned Nigerians against divisive rhetorics and comments capable of heating the polity, saying the country cannot afford another civil war as such would not augur well for the nation.

He explained that the proponents of war and others seeking to divide the country were dark agents bent on ensuring lasting peace take flight out of Nigeria through promoting ethnic war to further polarise the country.

Osinbajo added that it had become imperative for Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic, religious, and political divides to rise in unison and reject narratives seeking to throw the country into war and civil unrest.

Osinbajo, who state these at an interactive forum of All Progressives Congress Anambra governorship aspirants organized by the state’s chapter of APC Patriots in Abuja, noted that stakeholders across the country must work together in thwarting the evil plan.

According to him, the thing about the kind of conflict in this part of the world, developing countries, is that it is usually a war without end.

“Everyone who thinks he has some monies stored up somewhere will eventually run out of money. Everyone who thinks he can go and hide somewhere, won`t even find a place to hide, in the end, everyone will suffer.

“Even if you don’t suffer, parents, children, young and old people, and relations will suffer. We cannot afford another civil war in this country, we can`t afford it,” he said.

Osinbajo said that the political elite must rise up to the challenge by speaking the truth and taking action to address the situation in the country.

“I pray that our country will never know conflict, but I know that every conflict is as a result of elite failure to speak up the truth and tell the truth to their communities.

“At the end of the day, it is the political elite that determines what happens in every society, keeping quiet could lead to a more dangerous situation,” he said.

The Vice President said that the elite could make a great difference just by the words they speak, adding that Nigerians who adore them take their comments and positions on national issues at heart and tend to follow their narratives.

“If we don`t speak up against disunity, if we keep quiet and remain under the radar, the enemies of peace and those who want to promote disunity will have their ways. And when this happens, we will find ourselves running helter-skelter,’’ Osinbajo said.

He, therefore, urged the political elite in the country to always speak up and stand for the interest of the country and the general public.