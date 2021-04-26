Osinbajo allays Nigerians fear on rising insecurity, other challenges

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration would stop at nothing in overcoming rising insecurity and other challenges, adding that he was confident Nigeria would become an oasis of peace, security, and prosperity in Africa and beyond.

He noted that though Nigeria was going through storms and adversity, the country would overcome its challenges and realise its aspirations because of the promises of God regarding the outstanding greatness ahead of the country.

The vice president spoke at the ongoing 108th Annual Convention of the Nigerian Baptist Convention in Lagos with the theme “Moving Forward: Finishing the Race with Joy”, according to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

“There is a promise of God for this nation, that this nation will prosper, that this nation will be the epicenter of the astounding economic and scientific developments of the 21st Century.

“That we will create here in Nigeria an oasis of peace, security, and prosperity, such as has never been seen before on this continent and beyond,” Osinbajo was said.

According to him, however, these may seem impossible to achieve, but that with God, all things are possible. “This is the promise of God, but today the clouds are overcast, the promise seems impossible, as it was with the children of Israel after leaving Egypt on the way to the promised land.

“The journey to the promise of God for Nigeria is going through storms and adversity, but the end will be better than the beginning; weeping may endure for the night`, but joy comes in the morning.

“I am completely convinced that nobody, no group, no ideology, can defeat the promise of God for the greatness of Nigeria; I see it clearly; I know it like my own face,” he said.

The vice president urged men and women of God not to allow the adversities of the moment to shape their utterances or perception.

“We must not sound like the children of Israel, fearful before Goliath, petrified and complaining at the Red Sea, as Pharaoh and his hostile hosts approached.

He commended the outgoing National President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Supo Ayokunle, who is also the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“From his humble days leading the small flock in Ibadan to the headship of the Baptist Convention, superintending over the affairs of 13,654 churches and 8,000,637 members.

“And then suddenly being propelled to the rocky and difficult intersection between politics and religion as the 6th President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, the umbrella body of Nigeria’s millions of Christians. The man we celebrate today has seen it all; adversity, tribulation, enemies from within and without.

“The days of criticisms, fair and unfair, of battles spiritual and physical, of long nights of travailing in the place of prayer. “And the many times when he could have said, I have had enough,” Osinbajo said of Ayokunle.