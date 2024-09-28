Osimhen scores brace to open Turkish league goal account

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has scored two goals for Galatasaray to open his goal account in the Turkish league.

Osimhen scored the goals during the club’s 3-3 draw with Kasimpasa in their Turkish Super Lig match at RAMS Park in Istanbul, the country’s capital.

In his third league match for the club on Saturday, the on-loan 25-year-old striker serenaded the home fans with two well-taken goals to add to four assists since arrival at the table-topping club.

Osimhen opened his club account in the 20th minute when his attempted control from a cross fooled a committed goalkeeper and the Super Eagles striker watched the ball cross the line to a loud jubilation from the crowd.

The former Lille striker latched on to a deep cross and swiveled despite the presence of a defender on him before lashing a volley into the roof of the net for 2-0 to his club.

Mauro Icardi made it 3-0 in the 34th minute before Kasimpasa reduced the deficit before halftime.

Osimhen did not have the chance to complete a hat-trick due to injury and was substituted at halftime, while the visitors staged a comeback late in the second period to snatch a point at the death.

The draw sees unbeaten Galatasaray lose their perfect start to the season but remain top of the Super Lig with 19 points from seven matches, four ahead of second-placed Samsunspor.