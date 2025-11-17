Osimhen eyes CAF award after Super Eagles W-Cup qualification exit

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimehn, has been shortlisted as part of the final three standings for the 2025 African Player of the Year award.

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, nominated Osimhen alongside Egyptian forward, Mohammed Salah, and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco for the accolade, disclosing that the trio’s performances in the year had been exceptional and worth celebrating.

Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray this summer has scored 31 goals in 41 appearances in the 2024/25 season helping his side go top of the Turkish league table in their surge for another title this season.

Salah helped Liverpool to a Premier League triumph in the 2024/25 season with his 47 goal contribution consisting of 29 goals and 18 assists in the campaign. He also added his side’s qualification to the 2026 World Cup as part of his achievements during the duration.

Hakimi was an integral part of the Paris Saint-Germain’s side that won the Champions League last season as well as the French Ligue 1, Coupe de France and the UEFA Super Cup. He also helped Morocco secure qualification for the World Cup.

CAF, while revealing the list on Sunday, also disclosed that other nominees for other awards include Ronwen Williams of South Africa and Moroccans, Munir Mohamedi and Yassine Bonou, who will all jostle for the Goalkeeper of the Year recognition.

Walid Regragui and Mohamed Ouahbi, both of Morocco national team and u-20 side respectively alongside Bubista of Cape Verde are all up for the Coach of the Year accolade.

Pyramids of Egypt, RS Berkane and Mamelodi Sundowns have been shortlisted for the Club of the Year accolade while Cape Verde, Morocco and the north Africa side’s u-20 side are nominated for the CAF team of the Year.

Morocco’s Abdellah Oazane and Othmane Maama have been shortlisted alongside Tylon Smith of South Africa for the Young Player of the Year award.

In the female category, the Super Falcons of Nigeria’s Rasheedat Ajibade and goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie are up for the CAF Women’s award in contention with Ghizlane Chebbak and Saaa Mssoudy, both of Morocco.

Winners of each accolade will be declared and honoured at the CAF awards to be held in Rabat on 19th November.