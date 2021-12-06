Osibanjo heads to Dubai ahead World Liquified Petroleum Conference

Barely twenty-four hours after President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Nigeria from United Arab Emirate (UAE), the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has departed Abuja for Dubai to participate at the World Liquified Petroleum Gas Association forum in the country.

Osinbajo, who departed Abuja on Monday morning would be delivering the keynote address at the forum and highlights efforts of the Nigerian Government in the sector, including the proposed subsidy removal and N5000 earmarked for vulnerable Nigerians as monthly transport grant to cushion the subsidy effect.

Aside from Osinbajo, world leaders, top government ministers from several countries and Chief Executives of major multinational corporations in the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) sectors around the globe would be attending the week-long 2021 World LPG Week from Sunday through Thursday this week under the auspices of the Paris-based World LPG Association.

As said, the vice president would be speaking on Tuesday at the forum, which is attracting over 2,000 delegates from 72 countries, on the theme of the LPG Week – “Energising Tomorrow.”

The World LGP Week, which first held in Amsterdam in 2019, is an annual event bringing together major LPG companies, senior public sector officials, industry experts and other relevant stakeholders.

This year’s LPG Week, which would hold at the Dubai World Trade Centre, creates the opportunity for global stakeholders to engage with the activities lined up, including a global exhibition, technology conference, the LPG Development Summit, among others.

The World LPG Association was established in 1987 and granted Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council, ECOSOC, in 1989. WLPGA is the umbrella association which globally coordinates the LPG industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

