Oshodi-Isola council and palliatives scandal

Having taken my time to read all pros and cons on the just concluded palliatives by Kehinde Oloyede administration in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government and report of stampede that ensured , a responsive government ought to have make statements on the matter and laid all issues around it to rest but till this moment nothing was heard from the council chairman media which showed they pretended they aren’t aware of the incident or less concerned about emotional torture and damage such would have caused the residents who had hoped for a better treatment

This issues should be a collective concern to every person in Oshodi-Isolo LG to ascertain the truth how effective the palliatives were shared with evidences to show transparency and accountability .

Oshodi-Isolo local government legislature would have been the appropriate organ to call on to investigate the matter and do an audit in the spending of whatever amount the federal and state government hands to the local government for the excercise.

The Local Government Legislature is presently compromised, and I appeal to Local Government commission , LASG ,the Lagos State House of Assembly to set up a high delegation to unravel the mystery of the allegation of palliative scam which was all over the social media .

This is necessary to unveil the facts and protect other incoming fund for the generality of the public because gradually the public outcry against financial recklessness , extravagance and misplaced priority of Oshodi-Isolo local government chairman is getting thick everyday . The earlier the appropriate authority acts on this the better for prudence and development of our local government

