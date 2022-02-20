Oshodi cult clashes and Nollywood film

When somebody said Oshodi-Isolo Local government is currently being run like Nigeria movies industries I never believed until a video of the chairman driving behind security men aftermath of cultist clashes in the community on 17th February 2022.

Many of the media aides and blind political followers of the chairman watered his ego with such Carlos action until someone whose cal number ends with 7813 diplomatically explained the gravity of the consequence and how ignorant the chairman was of the constitution.

Analysing this acting mode, one can describe the chairman Otunba Kehinde Oloyede as either lack the mental capacity of his present position or lacking the ability to delegate to people around him or he is surrounded by people of no value and are just around him to eat from the cookie jar only

Am still waiting to see the video where general or president Buhari was at war front with the chief of defense staff to confront the Boko Haram onslaught ( smiles ).

The implication of Oshodi-Isolo chairman can also be interpreted as means to shield some of the culprits which many rumored are his political machinery or used his position to rope some notable personalities which he has seen as enemy politically or children of those who opposed his position on Oshodi Oba tussle which is still hanging in the balance.

His action can also be analysed as means to distort the investigation of the law enforcement agents. For God’s sake, what is the motive behind the video if not busy-body by the chief security officer of the local government?

Everyone arrested should have their names and pictures made public in order not to have a miscarriage of justice. My advice to Otunba Kehinde Oloyede is to take governance with all seriousness and stop listening to advice from aides who pushed him to make comics on social media and mockery of his office.

The community expected him to make a strong statement and assured the residents of his commitment to their security with an improved security system.

Ensure all arrested persons would be adequately profiled with their names and residential address and the innocent ones would be let go while anyone who has a case to answer would be prosecuted.

He should also facilitate avenue where residents can make available information to security agents which would be adequately managed

The Community Development Associations (CDA) and Community Development Committee (CDC) also have a great role to play, seek their knowledge on yet to be executed security bill which was passed some years back by the council legislature and liaise with his predecessor how similar issues was managed for the past seven years.

Enough of video acting, after the noisy 100 days celebrations nothing tangible has been seen in the community, electricity in the community has been epileptic for the past two months, the government should take a bold step to demand from electricity authority why Oshodi people are subjected to this torture.

This is my own opinion on the whole saga in which the community are still licking their wounds. Government media groups should put aside politics and present the right information to the people.

The Security business is our collective responsibility and I hope the chairman would be magnanimous to listen to some of the advice above.

Tonia Gbadebo is a public affairs analyst based in Lagos

