Oshoala becomes first African female footballer nominee for Ballon d’Or award

The Super Falcons of Nigeria’s forward, Asisat Oshoala, has become the first African female player nominated by organisers of the Ballon d’Or for the player of the year award category.

Oshoala, who became the highest female winner of the African footballer of the year award, was picked by the organisers among the 20-woman shortlisted for the award following her exploits with FC Barcelona femeni during the year.

In the list released by the organisers on Friday, the Super Falcons forward would be competing with Lucy Bronze, who was runner-up in 2019, and one of three members of England’s Euro-winning squad to be short-listed for the women’s award.

There is a 20-strong list for the women’s Ballon d’Or also including English stars Bronze, Millie Bright, and Arsenal forward, Beth Mead, who won the Golden Boot at the women’s Euro.

France has the highest number of players, four, nominated for the award and they include Selma Bacha, Kadidiatou Diani, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, and Wendie Renard.

Defending champion Alexia Putellas, who was ruled out of the Euros with a last-minute injury, and Norwegian star Ada Hegerberg, the first winner of the prize in 2018, are also in the running.

It would be recalled that in July, Oshoala was awarded the African Women’s Player of the Year for the fifth time, breaking her own achievement and becoming the first person to win the CAF award five times.

Her remarkable form which saw her produce 20 goals in 19 appearances saw her become the first African player to win the Pichichi ward in Spain despite being injured for a large part of the season (three months).

She sustained an injury during Nigeria’s opening game against South Africa at the 2022 WAFCON and Super Falcons ended the competition in fourth place.

The 20 female nominees:

Selma BACHA (FRA, Lyon)

Aitana BONMATI (ESP, FC Barcelone)

Millie BRIGHT (ANG, Chelsea)

Lucy BRONZE (ANG, Manchester City puis FC Barcelone)

Kadidiatou DIANI (FRA, PSG)

Christiane ENDLER (CHL, Lyon)

Ada HEGERBERG (NOR, Lyon)

Marie-Antoinette KATOTO (FRA, PSG)

Sam KERR (AUS, Chelsea)

Catarina MACARIO (USA, Lyon)

Beth MEAD (ANG, Arsenal)

Vivianne MIEDEMA (HOL, Arsenal)

Alex MORGAN (USA, Pride d’Orlando puis Wave de San Diego)

Lena OBERDORF (ALL, VfL Wolfsburg)

Asisat OSHOALA (NGA, FC Barcelone)

Alexandra POPP (ALL, VfL Wolfsburg)

Alexia PUTELLAS (ESP, FC Barcelone)

Wendie RENARD (FRA, Lyon)

Trinity RODMAN (USA, Spirit de Washington)

Fridolina ROLFÖ (SUE, FC Barcelone)

