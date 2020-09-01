Oshiomhole’s security aides die after campaign convoy accident

Atleast two policemen have been confirmed dead and scores of All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains injured after an articulated truck ran into the party’s former national chairman, Adams Oshiomole, campaign convoy in Edo State.

The tragedy has, however, forced APC gubernatorial’s candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to call off his rally to honour the deceased law enforcement officers.

As gathered, the accident occurred a few minutes to the party’s campaign at Usen on Tuesday ahead of the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state.

An eyewitness at the scene of the accident that occurred at Oluku Junction, narrated that while the former APC national chairman escaped unhurt, two of his police escorts were not lucky after the accident.

It was learnt that after the accident, the truck sped off the scene, but was eventually intercepted by law enforcement agencies.

Responding over the accident, Ize-Iyamu, who condoled with families of the victims, stated that they were not alone in their grief, just as he pledged that the campaign would do everything to ameliorate their grief.

The APC candidate through a statement by Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, John Mayaki, said that top party members were involved in the accident.

While announcing that he has suspended the scheduled event, to honour the deceased, the APC candidate said that the campaign team would never forget their supreme sacrifice and appealed that Edo indigenes pray for the soul of dead, and against the recurrence of such tragedies.