Oshiomhole rallies support for Ize-Iyamu ahead Edo governorship election

Ahead of forthcoming governorship election in Edo State, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has began rallying support for the APC candidate,Ize-Iyamu, saying his support and campaign activities were to correct the wrong choice he made in 2016 election which returned Godwin Obaskeki as the governor.

This is coming as he also tendered his apology to residents of the state for supporting candidate Obaseki to become governor in 2016, saying his action was regrettable.

Oshiomhole, who is also the immediate past governor of Edo, said that he had in his resolve in 2016 supported the incumbent governor to ensure continuity of developmental projects which his administration had started for the betterment of residents in the state.

The former APC chairman, who spoke while addressing some APC members in Benin yesterday regretted that his successor deviated from the developmental blueprint and that the time has come to correct his wrong by aligning with the right candidate for the job.

Oshiomhole alleged that Obaseki had during his years tenure as governor pretended to buy his vision for the Edo people just to achieve his ambition of being the governor.

“I have made my honest mistakes. Only God is perfect. I am now 68 years. I have come to apologise for the mistake of supporting Obaseki in 2016.

“I am in Edo to repair my mistakes. God had a reason for what happened to Ize-Iyamu in 2016. Leaving as the National Chairman of APC is to give me enough time to correct my errors.

“Obaseki pretended for almost eight years, while he did not believe in what I was doing as the governor.

“In 2007, Ize-Iyamu stepped down for me. In 2012, he was the Director-General of my re-election campaign organisation and we won in all the 18 local government areas of Edo. I will work for the election of Ize-Iyamu.” he said.

Oshiomhole, however, expressed optimism that Ize-Iyamu would emerge victorious on September 19 governorship election in the state, while urging the candidate to deliver on his campaign promises after emerging victorious.