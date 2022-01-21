Ortom suspends four traditional rulers over misconduct

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has suspended four traditional rulers in the Sankera axis comprising, Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas for alleged misconduct.

Those affected were the Mue Ter Ngyen, Chief D Ijah from Ukum LGA, Mue Ter Ichongo, Chief Terngu Iorhuna and Mue Ter Ipusu, Chief Enoch Kyumen both of Logo LGA as well as the District Head of Tir, Chief Johnson Boi in Katsina-Ala LGA.

The suspended monarchs were immediately replaced by new chiefs appointed in acting capacity by the Paramount ruler of the Tiv tribe and Chairman of the Benue State Traditional Council, HRM, Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse and Tor Sankera, Chief Abu King Shuluwa.

Confirming the development, the Special Adviser to the governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ken Achabo, through a statement on Friday said that the Tor Tiv appointed Chief Donald Vihive as acting Mue Ter Ngyen, Chief Stephen Tyôkpev as Mue Ter Ipusu, and Chief Orlu Mbakor as acting Mue Ter Chôngo.

The statement added that the Tor Sankera, Chief Abu King Shuluwa had also appointed Chief Philip Saamaaya as acting District of Tir in Katsina-Ala LGA.

