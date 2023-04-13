Ortom recommends 2023 census postponement over insecurity

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has cautioned the Federal Government not to go ahead with the 2023 population census until the Internally Displaced Persons (IPDs) in the North Central geopolitical zone are resettled.

Ortom said that counting the IDPs in different camps where they were currently resettled would not reflect the true demography of the country’s population.

He made the recommendation for postponement while hosting the leadership of the Middle Belt Forum, who were in the state to commiserate with him over killing of over 134 persons in one week.

The attacks occurred in the Mgbam community in the Guma Local Government Area. The attacks were allegedly perpetrated by herdsmen in Apa, Otukpo, and Guma areas of the state.

The leadership of the Middle Belt Forum commiserated with the governor and used the occasion to appeal to the National Population Commission to shift the census start date from May 3, 2023, an appeal that resonated with the governor.

According to Ortom, many lives have been lost to these attacks on benue communities in the last six years. He further explained that the state’s anti-grazing law subsists and will be enforced after a two-week of grace to allow herdsmen to exit the state.

