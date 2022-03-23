Ortom, Ishaku, Ugwuanyi, 34 others to decide PDP’s presidential zoning formula

Ahead of May 28 Presidential convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party has appointed a 37-member zoning committee to decide which of the geo-political zone as well as the region should get the nod to provide PDP’s candidate for the 2023 general election in the country.

The 37-man committee membership approved at the end of its 95th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting would be inaugurated on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Appointed to serve in the committee were Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, his Enugu State counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku, Adamawa state ex-governor, Boni Haruna, and chairman of PDP disciplinary committee, Tom Ikimi (Edo state).

Others were: Sokoto state former governor, Attahiru Bafarawa, Zamfara state ex-deputy governor, Mahadi Gusau, Cross Rivers former governor, Liyel Imoke, Gombe state former governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Jigawa ex-governor, Sule Lamido, Mao Ohuabunwa (Abia), Emmanuel Ibokessien (Akwa Ibom), Prof. A. B. C. Nwosu (Anambra), Abdul Ahmed Ningi (Bauchi), and Boyelayefa Debekeme who represents Bayelsa state.

Others include Sanusi Daggash (Borno), Ndudi Elumelu (Delta), Franklin Nchita Ogbuewu (Ebonyi), Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti), Mohammed Abdulrahman (FCT), and Fidelis Izuchukwu (Imo)

Also in the committee are Ahmed Makarfi (Kaduna), Aminu Wali (Kano), Ibrahim Shema (Katsina), Tanimu Turaki (Kebbi), Ibrahim Idris (Kogi), Abubakar Baraje (Kwara), Olabode George (Lagos), Mike Abdul (Nasarawa) Jerry Gana (Niger) and Daisi Akintan of Ogun state.

The committee also has Omotayo Dairo (Ondo), Adewale Oladipo (Osun), Hosea Agboola (Oyo), David Jang (Plateau) Austin Opara (Rivers) and Adamu Maina Waziri (Yobe).

Appointments of the committee members were announced on Wednesday through a statement released by PDP’s National Organizing Secretary, Umar Bature.

Bature, in the statement, did not indicate who would chair the 37-man committee expected to operate swiftly and determine the road map for PDP before 2023 election activities reach their peak.

The announcement came hours after one of the Presidential candidates and Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, cautioned PDP not to adopt zoning, rather throw the door open for all members aspiring to hold political offices to do so.

