Orlando Julius wife narrates husband’s last moment before death

Hours after a veteran highlife music artiste, Julius Ekemode, popularly called Orlando Julius, was confirmed dead, wife of the deceased, Latoya, has relived the last moment of her husband on earth, describing it as an unexpected development.

Latoya said that her septuagenerian husband did not show any sign of ailment before the artiste, a native of Ijebu Ijesha, died in Lagos State.

She explained that unlike what many had insinuated, Orlando Julius, described as one of Nigeria’s fathers of Afro and Highlife music, died in his sleep.

In an interview with newsmen on Friday, the wife of the renowned saxophonist stressed that the husband passed on in his sleep yesterday night.

“Yes, my husband passed on late last night, there was no indication that death was coming, he was not ill, he only slept and died in his sleep,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has condoled with the family and fans of the late highlife musician, describing his death as a huge shock and exit of another trailblazing legend whose vacuum would be hard to fill.

The government stated that death has robbed the country’s music industry of a giant and an all-rounder in his field that had earned him global recognition.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated that Orlando Julius made his mark as a singer, song writer, saxophonist and performer.

In a statement issued in by the Special Assistant on Media, Segun Adeyemi, on Friday, Mohammed urged the family of the late music legend to take solace in the good and remarkable life of their patriarch, and prayed for repose to the soul of the departed.

”Despite a larger than life image, he remained a decent gentleman and a good family man. His passion for music was unparalleled, hence he excelled in his chosen field.

”By dint of hard work, he and others like him laid the foundation and helped to nurture Afrobeat to global prominence,” he said, adding:

”It was therefore most fitting that he lived long enough to witness the moment in which Nigerian music has taken the world by storm.”

Earlier, the Managing Director of Evergreen Music, Bimbo Esho, in a short statement released on her official social media handle, stressed that the musician would be missed greatly.

She said: “Orlando Julius a native of Ijebu Ijesha succumbed to the cold hands of death and breathed his last few hours ago at the age of 79.

“We shall miss one of Nigeria’s fathers of Afro/Highlife Music, a gentleman, and a fine Saxophonist. May daddy Orlando Julius soul journey well. To the entire Ekemode family may God give you the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss”

