Orji Kalu expresses sadness over death of Dowen College’s student

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has expressed sadness over the death of a 12-year-old student- Sylvester Oromoni of Dowen College, Lagos as he condemned the circumstances that led to the boy’s death.

Kalu described the events that led to Slyvester’s death as wicked, unacceptable and highly condemnable, adding that severe measures should be taken to ensure justice.

Through a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, the former governor of Abia commended the Lagos State government for shutting down the school for a full-scale investigation on the incident.

While sympathizing with the Oromoni family, he prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest,adding that God should give the deceased’s parents the fortitude to bear the loss.

“I received with shock the devastating news of the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr) of Dowen College, Lagos, who was reportedly bullied and tortured by his colleagues in school. The sad incident must be properly investigated by the government in a bid to bring perpetrators of the act to book and also to forestall recurrence.

“I am also deeply pained that secondary school students have started embracing cultism and other social vices. We must not accept the unruly behaviour in our schools, communities and society at large. All hands must be on deck to ensure proper counseling of children, wards and loved ones. In their prime, students must be sensitised on the imperative of good moral conduct by their biological and foster parents and guardians,” he said.

He further urged the government, school authorities and stakeholders in the education sector to map out effective strategies to fight against cultism and social vices in schools.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook