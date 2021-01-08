Organisers insist on Tokyo Olympic Games amid COVID-19 fears

Tokyo 2020 organizers have disclosed that plans are being concluded to ensure the Olympics games held in 2021 despite the host city, Tokyo, declaring a state of emergency over COVID-19.

The Japanese Government had last year stayed action on the event after the coronavirus outbreak forced the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japan government to postpone Tokyo Olympics earlier scheduled for 2020.

The rescheduled games are set to take place between July 23 and August 8 and the Tokyo 2020 organisers have shown readiness to go ahead with the games amid a spike in the second wave cases of the deadly virus.

Japanese Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, said that there was a “sense of crisis” as he announced emergency COVID-19 plans recently.

However, the organisers said that “the declaration of emergency offers an opportunity for Tokyo 2020 to plan for a safe and secure Games this summer.”

“We will proceed with the necessary preparations accordingly,” they added.

Tokyo recorded 2,447 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and the latest measures primarily target restaurants and bars, which will be asked to stop serving alcohol by 7pm local time and close an hour later.

Costs for the Games have increased by £2.1bn because of measures needed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

And a recent poll by national broadcaster NHK showed that the majority of the Japanese general public oppose holding the Games in 2021, favouring a further delay or outright cancellation of the event.

The International Olympic Committee said, “The IOC has full confidence in the Japanese authorities and the measures they are taking.

“Together with our Japanese partners, we continue to be fully concentrated and committed to the safe and successful delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 this summer.”