Organised private sector backs Ehingbeti, speakers set to lift Lagos summit

As the Lagos State Government intensified preparations for 2021 edition of Ehingbeti, the Lagos Economic Summit holding from February 16 to 18, the Organised Private Sector (OPS) has re-affirmed its commitment to continue to deploy its platform as a channel for setting developmental agenda for the state.

Recently at a pre-summit stakeholders’ conference, the OPS stressed the need for government to focus on infrastructural development, job creation, waste management and social issues.

Other areas listed for government’s consideration by the OPS are investment in technology and innovation, security, while government was also advised to enable the large population of entrepreneurial youth domiciled in the state to take advantage of their skills and talents.

“The government should match manpower development with available needs to create room for employment” said Otunba Francis Meshioye, Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ikeja branch at the Stakeholders’ Conference.

He said “there are many companies domiciled in Lagos, adding that if the growth of industrialists is eroded, it will affect the economy and gross domestic product of the country at large”.

“Lagos needs more industrial clusters to become the desired economic hub, adding that government should create viable links to channel goods from one cluster to another” concluded Meshioye.

Earlier, the Director-General, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni, said attention needs to be focused on municipal solid waste.

Olukanni, who expressed support for the summit, said Lagos State was still struggling with issues of waste management, which if not tackled could become a disaster. According to him, there is a national policy on waste management, waste to energy, and wealth, which should be one of the studies at the summit.

With some of the issues for discussion listed, speakers from across the globe are ready to share useful insights and speak candidly to the issues that will advance socio-economic development of Lagos State. Speakers that will grace the 3-day conference include Helen Grant, UK Trade Envoy to Nigeria, Jordi Borrut Bel, Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries, Oscar Onyema, CEO, Nigerian Stock Exchange, Yemi Candide-Johnson, SAN, Strachan Partners and other notable private sector leaders.