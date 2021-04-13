Opposition parties recommend military withdrawal from communities, others

Opposition parties have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw military from towns and villages across trouble regions in the country, saying such would help in restoring normalcy and needed peace in Nigeria, particularly areas plagued with banditry and other forms of terrorism.

Aside from military withdrawal, the parties also urged the president to put in place right policies and adequately fund and equip the Nigeria Police Force with needed human and material resources for them to perform efficient internal security and their other constitutional role that are currently being played by the military.

They alleged that military presence and activities in towns and villages have continued to militarise the society, leading to increased criminality in the country.

The opposition parties under the aegis of Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) made the call while congratulating the Acting Inspector General Of Police, Alkali Baba, on his recent appointment as new helmsman.

Through a statement the Secretary General of the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria, Willy Ezugwu, the parties urged the top police boss to ensure that he leaves good legacy for posterity by fulfilling his avowed commitment to deepening security across Nigeria.

According to him, a drastic reduction in criminal activities in the country will definitely lead to increased direct foreign investment, thereby bridging the widening unemployment gap in the country.

“The CNPP welcomes his pledged commitment to deepen security across the country and we strongly believe that security should be given all the attention it demands at this trying times in Nigeria’s history.

“It is time to collaborate with citizens and all stakeholders to create the needed atmosphere for our farmers to return to their farms to boost food production.

“While we commend your pledge to commit to ensuring security of lives and property, the CNPP is of the view that good name is better than money as no one remains in an office forever.

“The CNPP therefore call on the Acting Inspector General of Police to urgently bring to an end the unabated killer herders and farmers crisis in the country.

“We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari to adequately fund and equip the Nigeria Police Force for internal security operations and get the military out of our towns and villages as their presence and activities have continued to militarise the society, leading to increased criminality”, the statement read.