Opposition parties knock FG’s proposed invitation of Chinese doctors over coronavirus 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Opposition parties have berated the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for its proposed invitation of medical doctors from the Republic of China, to help in the fight against coronavirus in Nigeria.

It explained that the move was unnecessary and a direct expression of loss of confidence on Nigerian doctors and other frontline medical health workers who have risked their lives daily despite the huge constraints and inadequacies they face in their fight against the global pandemic.

The opposition parties, under the aegis of Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, said it was surprising that the apex government undermined the sacrife of health workers in forefront of fight against the deadly disease without due consultation or recommendations from bodies like Nigeria Medical Association before announcing its plan to import the Chinese doctors.

CUPP Spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, through a statement on Monday, said the government must not at such a time express loss of confidence on its medical workers to invite experts from other countries still battling with the pestilence.

He noted that the Nigeria Dental and Medical Council Act provides that the council must be made aware and grant approvals before such steps are taken by government to bring in foreign medical doctors into the country to see Nigerian patients.

“We ask the Presidency, why did the government not work with our Nigeria Medical and Dental Council in line with the provisions of the law before coming to the ill-timed decision to import Chinese doctors? We stand with the Nigerian Medical Association that has rejected this move and indeed all Nigerians should reject the move.

“The arrival of Chinese doctors in Italy unfortunately coincided with the spike in the contracting and death rate in that country which made it to soon be the country with the most deaths. It could be a mere coincidence, but since the spike, what have these Chinese doctors done to improve situations in Italy with the thousands of deaths that have occurred since then.” the statement said.

The opposition parties maintained that the proposed importation of Chinese doctors as announced by the Presidency is dangerous, in violation of the laws, and a distraction form the good work being done by the Nigerian health workers.

“The Nigeria Medical Association did not ask for the help neither are we aware that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made a request for the Chinese Doctors. The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control did not also claim that he did not get adequate experience from his recent visit to China.

“Let the world hear us clearly, Nigerians do not need the Chinese doctors’ physical presence. There are technological means like tele-conferencing, skype and all other types of video calls in use in the medical field where doctors thousands of kilometres away are consulted to review and give expert advice on patients’ cases. Nigeria must leverage on such technology at this time.

“Nigerians will have no options but to hold the President personally responsible if he forces these Chinese doctors on citizens and the situation gets worse or there are messy reports about unapproved action by the doctors,” the statement added.

The opposition parties, however, urged the government to provide neccesary assistance and facilities for the Nigerian health workers to aid their fight against the virus, rather than passes a vote of no confidence on them with an ill-timed move to bring in Chinese doctors.