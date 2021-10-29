OPC rallies support for national unity, development

The Odua People’s Congress (OPC), Dr Fredrick Fasehun, has advised members of the group to uphold the mandate of Nigeria’s unity and development, saying all Nigerians must be committed to task of nation building in achieve a desired country.

The sociocultural group noted that it had become imperative for every citizens, irrespective of religious, ethnic or political affiliations to rise up and work in unison in developing the country and save it from pangs of insecurity, economic and other challenges.

The wife of late OPC founder, Dr Fredrick Fasehun, Iyabode Fasehun, who made the call while iinauguratng the new national executive of the OPC faction loyal to the deceased, said that more should be done by the members in supporting government to achieve unity and development.

According to her, what the OPC should do to foster the unity of Nigeria is that they should follow the footsteps of the founder.

“He (Fasehun) started OPC; from OPC the Arewa people started their own group and the people in the East started their own group. And what my husband did was that he brought the three groups together; that is bringing Nigeria together and made them one,” she said.

She said that Fasheun believed that Nigeria’s unity was very important and that what his supporters stood for. “And that is what the OPC is now going to follow by the grace of God,” she said.

She further said that OPC was non partisan and the security agencies knew how to collaborate with it to curb insecurity in the nation.

Fasheun advised youths to be patient, walk in the fear of God and work with the government to resolve the security and economic challenges confronting the nation.

“We need unity; holliganism will not help us; if the youths have love of the Lord in their hearts they will not misbehave,” Iyabode said.

She commended the inauguration, which showed that members of the OPC were coming together in unity, love and fear of God.

The newly elected OPC president, Wasiu Afolabi, also pledged commitment to the unity of the nation while calling on the youth to be innovative to create jobs. “I advise youths to be patient, we know there are no jobs but there is hope for Nigeria if youths can utilise their talents,” Afolabi said.

He appealed to members to continue to support security agencies to tackle crime and criminality. He also urged other OPC factions that broke away to return and join hands with the group toward better synergy.

The new OPC leader expressed joy for the success of the election and inauguration of the new executive. He joined other members of the association to call for restructuring and true federalism to stop agitations in the nation.

“If we will not adopt the 2014 confab and other efforts that have recommended the best way forward, then, President Muhammadu Buhari, as a matter of urgency, should convene a Sovereign National Conference to work out an acceptable federal constitution,” he advised.

