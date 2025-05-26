OPC member kills 17yrs old boy in Lagos

A 17-year-old boy identified as Micheal has been confirmed dead after been allegedly shot by a member of the Southwest vigilante organization, the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Agbomeji Idowu, in Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State.

As gathered, the teenager’s suspected killer fled the community after perpetrating the act which has resulted in a breakdown of law and order by angry youths and community members in the local government.

Although the circumstances that resulted in the shooting is yet to be known but it was learnt that the OPC member allegedly shot the 17-year-old at about 3 am on Monday.

The Guild correspondent learnt the irate youths, who demanded immediate justice, took to the streets on Monday, clashing with the Lagos police officers after they were asked to leave the road during their agitation.

In order to restore peace in Epe after the angry Lagosians carrying the victim’s corpse in a protest from Itapo to express their displeasure over the tragedy, the police intervened with shooting of teargas to disperse the crowd.

While restoring peace, the law enforcement officers retrieved the teenager’s corpse from the protesting youths for an autopsy, to aid their planned investigations and probe of the fleeing OPC member.

Sources further added that the police in Epe has taken the suspect’s mother into custody to force the OPC member out from his hiding location in the state.

Confirming the sad development, the Council chairman, Surah Animashaun, who expressed deep sorrow over the tragic killing of the boy, promised to ensure justice on the case.

In a statement released shortly after the incident, Animashaun described the news as “devastating” and extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“As a mother and a leader, I am heartbroken. The loss of a child in such a violent manner is beyond comprehension,” she stated. “My thoughts and prayers are with the family in this painful time.”

The Council Chairman, meanwhile, urged residents to remain calm and not resort to self-help or violence in response to the incident. She emphasized that the matter is under active investigation by security agencies and assured the public that justice will be pursued without compromise.

“Epe is a community known for peace and dignity. I appeal to everyone not to let grief turn into retaliation,” she said. “Let us allow the authorities to carry out their duties and ensure justice takes its full course.”

She also warned against the spread of misinformation or incitement that could destabilize the area, urging residents to disregard inflammatory narratives and trust in due process.

According to her, local authorities are in close coordination with law enforcement to maintain order and support the investigative process.

She reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring that the truth emerges and that those responsible are held accountable.

The statement concludes with a call for unity and resilience in the face of tragedy, reaffirming the council’s dedication to upholding justice and peace in Epe.

The community awaits further updates as investigations continue.