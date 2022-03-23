Ooni wades into OAU Vice-Chancellor crisis after masquerade takeover varsity

In a bid to end the crisis that had trailed selection processes of Prof. Adebayo Bamire as new Vice-Chancellor for Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has begun to engage major stakeholders involved, so as to ensure everyone sheathes their sword as well as allow fair play in the appointment process.

Ogunwusi, meanwhile, has cautioned indigenes and residents of the ancient city that were not satisfied with the process that led to selection of the next Vice-Chancellor for OAU to desist from embarking on actions that could result in the breakdown of law and order in Osun State.

He further promised the protesters that their agitation would be given adequate and objective attention as deliberation on the selection process intensified.

The monarch made this known through a statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, assuring workers and students of the institution of their safety as well as their properties.

According to him, protests are legitimate rights and ways to pass messages of dissatisfaction across to the relevant authorities but such protests must not be made to jeopardize peace and security in the society.

Ooni’s intervention came hours after the masquerade and other custodial of traditional institutions stormed OAU and dropped propitiations at different locations within the varsity. The statement released on Wednesday reads: “Protest is everybody’s right to make his or her unheard voice to be heard. This is always adopted by professional and academic stakeholders/trade unions; Academic Staff Unions of Universities (ASUU), Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU), Nigerian Bar Associations (NBA), National Associations of Nigerian Students (NANS), religious bodies, political parties, and even concerned individuals but it must be done peacefully.

“Over the years, the good people of Ife have been a superb host to the university even as they enroll their children and equally join qualified hands (Regardless of background) to work in the citadel of learning.

“The Ife community is proud to have partnered and still partnering the institution through the House of Oduduwa on viable programmes and projects capable of projecting Ile-Ife to the outside world as an ancient city ready for progress and development”.

“While Ooni Ogunwusi has rallied majors stakeholders to address the issue at hand, Kabiyesi sues for calm, calling on all law-abiding citizens to go about their normal businesses without fear.

“The good relationship between the town (Ile-Ife) and gown (OAU) remains as strong as ever, particularly to the benefit of the younger ones in and outside the university”.

