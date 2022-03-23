Ooni wades into OAU Vice-Chancellor crisis after masquerade takeover varsity

In a bid to end the crisis that had trailed selection processes of Prof. Adebayo Bamire as new Vice-Chancellor for Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has begun to engage major stakeholders involved, so as to ensure everyone sheathes their sword as well as allow fair play in the appointment process.
Ogunwusi, meanwhile, has cautioned indigenes and residents of the ancient city that were not satisfied with the process that led to selection of the next Vice-Chancellor for OAU to desist from embarking on actions that could result in the breakdown of law and order in Osun State.
He further promised the protesters that their agitation would be given adequate and objective attention as deliberation on the selection process intensified.
The monarch made this known through a statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, assuring workers and students of the institution of their safety as well as their properties.
Ooni’s intervention came hours after the masquerade and other custodial of traditional institutions stormed OAU and dropped propitiations at different locations within the varsity.