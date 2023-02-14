Ooni postpones Aje festival indefinitely over new Naira note crisis

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has postponed the annual Aje Festival indefinitely over scarcity of new Naira notes and fuel scarcity that had crippled movements across the country.

Ogunwusi’s decision was said to be in solidarity with Nigerians particularly the downtrodden that were severely affected by the Federal Government policies.

Aje Festival is a prominent festival in Yoruba land particularly Ile-Ife, to celebrate and enlighten the people about the spirit of wealth and prosperity.

The monarch’s decision was made public through a statement released yesterday by the Director of Media and Public Affairs to the Ooni, Moses Olafare.

Olafere stated that the decision was taken after a meeting of the Ife Traditional Council under the supreme leadership of the Ooni, in relation to the current challenges facing the country.

According to the statement, “The decision to postpone the prominent Aje festival is in solidarity with Nigerians especially the scarcity of Naira notes, fuel and other basic needs that should have made life better for all.

“The Ooni is concerned as a father and he has held meetings with Iyalaje Oodua, Princess Dr. Toyin Kolade who is the Festival Coordinator, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that things get fixed as he continues to pray for the country.

“A new date will be announced to the public shortly after the forthcoming Presidential election.”

