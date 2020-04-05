Ooni ex-queen disburses N100m to indigent families amid lockdown

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

As the lockdown in Nigeria intensified, Queen Zaynab Obanor, former wife of Ooni of Ile Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has commenced disbursement of N100 million to indigent families to cushion the effect of restrictions imposed by Federal and State Governments to curtail the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The former queen is disbursing N10, 000 to 10,000 indigent families under her foundation, Queen Zaynab foundation (QZF), to support less privilege Nigerian families within the rural areas.

In a statement released on her social media handle late yesterday, Queen Zaynab, disclosed that the families would be selected in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Lagos and Edo States.

She said: “We hope by providing the basic needs available to these individuals the ability to stay home and not be forced to go on the streets will be lessened. Proper hygiene, self preservation and isolation is important at this time to contain the spread of COVID-19. We are hopeful and prayerful that this pandemic will be over soon without more casualties.

“This issue has shown that Nigerians have a sense of community as we have seen how able and good people have all come out over these last few weeks to render support to the affected and less fortunate.

“No individual can do it all but we can all collectively help those who will struggle to survive during this period. As we all look forward to better days ahead. Below are numbers to call if you are within the Abuja, Edo, and Lagos metropolis. Please make sure you and family are really in need before you call. Stay safe everyone”.