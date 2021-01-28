Ooni educates Sunday Igboho on govt. modalities, others

Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has urged popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, known better as Sunday Igboho, to pause and allow those saddled with state affairs to manage the brewing crisis between herders and farmers in South West region, particularly Ondo and Oyo States respectively.

The traditional ruler said that though the activist stood up to be counted when many were shying away from the responsibility, he had done what was expected and should allow the governments and other agents of states to take up the responsibility of restoring normalcy in affected areas.

The monarch, who recently visited President Muhammadu Buhari to intimate him on the challenges being faced by south westerners in terms of insecurity, advised Igboho to leave the stage when the ovation was loud and deny politicians seeking to hijack his agitations against killer herdsmen in the South West for cheap popularity the opportunity.

Speaking yesterday on a national TV station during an interview, Ogunwusi said that Igboho’s swift response had awakened those in charge of security of lives and property and should allow them to douse the tension and restore lasting peace in the areas through dialogue.

According to him, He (Igboho) has done well and the world has heard him but everything should be done in moderation.

“Let us be very objective. He (Igboho) is being a mouthpiece for the downtrodden. He came up and everybody is listening now but my advice to him as a traditional ruler is that he needs to be very careful so that the politicians won’t hijack the whole motive from him.

“He has done well and we’ve already praised him but he shouldn’t take laws into his hands. We have the governor there, he is the chief security officer of the state, and Mr President has invited him (Makinde). Let the right people that are being authorised to do what is right do it.

“We know that the bandits are everywhere. He shouldn’t take laws into his hands. We have laws in this country and we should follow it. Let the right people chosen do and follow what they are supposed to do.

“Traditional rulers have a role to play. We should be very neutral and so far so good, we have been trying to be neutral. Whatever this government is doing, we always stand up to try and see how to support them.

“It is not as if we will now go out to criticise them. We are not politicians, we are traditional rulers; we should be respected, we should be neutral and we should accommodate all and sundry,” the monarch said.