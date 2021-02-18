Ooni cautions OPC members against jungle justice

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has cautioned members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) against arbitrary punishment of suspects apprehended for contravening the law across the country.

Ogunwusi further advised members of the group to abide by all laws in the country and avoids engaging in extra-judicial activities that could result in factions.

The traditional ruler, who gave the advice on Thursday when he received OPC members, described the founding fathers of the group as law-abiding and promoters of Yoruba tradition ethics as well as principles.

According to the Monarch, do not involve yourself in extrajudicial practices that could create more problems than we are trying to solve.

He said: “For the sake of the sweet memories of your late founder, Frederick Fasehun, I am appealing to all of you to have a rallying point so that you can be united.

“If you know the meaning of the name ‘Oduduwa’, you would place it high above all forms of selfish interests. I urge you all to be conscious of your words and actions because the people out there are watching,’’ Ogunwusi added.

The traditional ruler, meanwhile, advised members of the association to unite towards the development and protection of the Yoruba Nation.

He said: “You can have several leaders all over, what I am appealing for is the unity of purpose and common interest toward developing the Yoruba nation”.