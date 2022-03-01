Ooni, Alaafin wade into Tinubu, Aregbesola rift, begin reconciliation

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adéyemí, have waded into the rift between National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, with a desire to end the face-off between the political associates, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Both monarchs, who were the most highly respected traditional rulers in the South-West, were said to have accepted to intervene in the crisis after the minister sought their assistance to pacify Tinubu, who he served as Commissioner under his administration in Lagos State.

The minister, it was learnt, after his utterances during APC gubernatorial primaries in Osun and his inability to get his candidate, Moshood Adeoti, to clinch the party ticket ahead of Gboyega Oyetola, the incumbent governor, decided to resolve the crisis and seek the assistance of both monarchs who he believed persuade Tinubu to overlook his shortcomings.

As gathered, both monarchs accepted the task and conveyed a meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Tuesday to address the grievances between both politicians.

In the build-up to the primary election, Aregbesola had launched a verbal attack on Tinubu, accusing him of turning himself to “a god over us”.

“We exalted him beyond his status and he turned himself to a god over us and we had sworn to ridicule anyone who compares himself to God. God has no competitor; He is enough to be God,” Aregbesola said while addressing his loyalists in Ijebu-Ijesha on February 14.

MORE DETAILS LATER

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

