Ooni advocates Africa, Brazil partnership on culture

The Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, has advocated that Africa and Brazil strengthen their partnership on culture and enhance the Back-To-Root movement.

He said that strengthening the partnership the country and Africa would boost African countries fashion industry and create source of income for the Brazilian where the culture will further spread across the South and North American continents.

Ogunwusi stated this during the opening ceremony of the African Fashion Week Brazil holding at Expo Center Norte, 1000 – Villa Guilherme, Sao Paulo yesterday.

The African foremost monarch, who was represented by his wife, Aderonke Ogunwusi, explained the aim of the event is to create more synergies in terms of culture and fashion between Africa, Afro-Brazilians and Brazil.

He disclosed his determination to seeing very strong synergies between African designers and Afrobrazilian designers in the bid to strengthen the economic and cultural bond of the Africans and Africans in diaspora.

The Ooni noted that the Ooni’s recent visit to Brazil hosted president LULA for African Traditional Religion Day and the legislative approval for Twin City status between The City of Ife and some cities in Brazil were in in fulfillment of his dream to get the Afro-Brazilians connected to their home continent of Africa.

“The benefits of the African Fashion week holding in Brazil are huge if there’s a synergy between you and designers in Africa.

“The aim of the project is to create more synergies in terms of culture and fashion between Africa, Afro-brazilians and Brazil which is already happening through my efforts.

“Creating African designers and Afrobrazilian designers in the bid to strengthen our economic and cultural bond is also a good strategy. The twin cities arrangement backed up with Brazilian legislative law that was recently passed the parliaments of Rio and Bahia states here in Brazil which my husband and other traditional emissaries and business tycoons from Africa came to celebrate and his meeting the President of Brazil last some 2 months ago was to ensure a robust relationship between you all and your home continent of Africa”, he added.

Also, while answering questions from journalists after the event, the monarch further stated the characteristics of African Fashion in terms of beauty, colour, boldness, uniqueness, royalty as what to be showcased to the world. She lauded the Models that came for the event and describing them as phenomenal, amazing, wonderful and professional partners.

He gave the brief historical background of how Africa Fashion week started 14 years ago in London and later metamorphosed the one that held in Nigeria and the one that is holding presently in Brazil, saying that Africa continent is full of about 3000 tribes part of which have different fashion and cultural values inspired and influenced by the historical and traditional set up of each tribes particularly in the Oduduwa race.

The Ooni’s wife, who is also a great granddaughter Ooni Ademiluyi Ajagun, the 48th Ooni of Ife, meanwhile led a team of Nigeria designers and her Adire Oodua Textile Hub a part of cultural and economic section of the Ooni’s House of Oduduwa Foundation to Sao Paulo in Brazil to show case they beauty of the African people through Fashion in the ongoing Africa Fashion Week Brazil participated by designers and their models from Brazil, Ghana, United Kingdom, Mozambique, America, France and Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

