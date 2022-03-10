Only yahoo-yahoo governors are behind Buni-led APC committee – Akeredolu

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has asked members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to disregard the threat issued by some governors that they would decamp to another party should Yobe state governor, Mala Buni, was not restored as APC’s interim chairman, describing his counterparts who issued threat as “Yahoo, Yahoo Governors”.

Akeredolu said that the governors who issued the threat were those benefitting from crisis rocking the party which had prevented APC from holding its national convention as well as electing a substantive chairman for the party.

The governor further alleged that the governors and their supporters were behind the civilian coup which the party survived through the intervention of the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and other leaders of APC that quickly device other strategies to ensure the ruling party remain united.

He dared the governors to come out publicly and address pressmen to state their demands, saying none of the scanty numbers have the guts to carry out their imaginary threats as reported in sponsored stories currently being circulated publicly through different media platforms.

In a statement titled “Buni, Pocket-filling Black Legs In Corridors Of Power Tried To Supplant President’s Will”, the governor said none of the party’s founding members including the President would allow APC to undergo what it had experienced recently.

Akeredolu’s claim came barely 24 hours after his counterparts from Kaduna and Ebonyi disagreed on what becomes of the Buni-led Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) when he returned from his medical trip in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE), after Niger governor, Sani Bello, took over the mantle of leadership.

The statement read: “With nostalgia, one can recall the moments of our struggle as compatriots from all walks of life enunciated and berthed Nigeria’s most ingeniously successful political network. Without being immodest, APC’s birth was a novel instance. The party’s philosophical beacon woven around its ideological leaning was alluring.

“Undoubtedly, the firm leadership, candour, and honesty exemplified by Mr. President who heads the administration that is the product of the APC deserve no less of support and complementary responsibilities from all stakeholders.

“The installation of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC was beyond a call to service. It was a child of necessity moulded to one, instill discipline in leadership and engender coherence among stakeholders, and more importantly, to deepen the Rule of Law in our party.

“However, the insidious and appalling happenings within our party in the last few months, especially under the immediate-past leadership clearly posit a huge embarrassment. Without necessarily dwelling on details that are known to critical stakeholders, the path taken lately by Governor Mai Mala Buni, the immediate past head of the CECPC and an indivisible few, is an unenviable trajectory undeserving of our dear party. It is a disdainful narrative.

“Nevertheless, the courage and determination, as well as shrewd sincerity of purpose demonstrated by most of the APC Governors, remain a delight. Significantly, the swift response and prompt action taken by Mr. President have, in no small means, salvaged our great party from internal scavengers. We indeed survived a Civilian Coup largely inspired by mischief and incurable lust for power through artificial barricades.

“Succinctly, aside feeling very delighted as a major stakeholder in the latest successful Rescue Mission, I express my confidence in the ability and capacity of Governor Sanni Bello(ABU LOLO) to take APC through. We, the Governors are for the party except for the few “Yahoo, Yahoo” Governors (apologies to Salihu, former DG of the Progressive Governors’ Forum) who were hand in glove with Buni to circumvent the Will of majority of our Party (APC) members. Progressive Governors in the true name, mostly all of us, are determined to see our Party through these patchy parts at all cost.

“None of the scanty numbers has the guts to carry out their imaginary threats as reported in sponsored stories. We dare them to leave the party. Their short-lived antics in arm-twisting Governor Buni and probably, some pocket-filling elements within the corridors of power to supplant the President’s will through fake letters, endorsements as well as ‘Black Market’ injunction (procured since November, 2021) are despicable.

“Now that the clear motive aimed at frustrating our national convention has been botched, our dear party is on the track to greatness. Gov. Sanni Bello, ABU LOLO, carry on; you have the backing of the majority of us. You shall see our full backing come Thursday, 17th March, 2022 at the National Executive Committee meeting”.

