Only peaceful co-existence can guarantee Nigeria’s development – Muri-Okunola

The Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, has urged Nigerians to use the Eid-el-Fitri season to rededicate themselves to maintaining unity and co-exist peacefully, so as to guarantee the country’s development to the height that they all envisaged.

He said that the fasting period and Eid celebration were centered on imbibing peace as well as tolerance and tasked Nigerians to live in harmony even after the celebration.

Muri-Okunola, who described Ramadan as a period of supplication for harmony and tolerance in the country, said that above all virtues, peace is an essential ingredient that would make the society more sociable and safe.

The Head of service emphasized that when a country is insecure, it affects it’s developmental process and that the onus is on all Nigerians to always propagate peace across Nigeria.

While congratulating Muslims, particularly public servants, on the successful completion of Ramadan fast, Muri-

Okunola tasked them to imbibe the spirit of tolerance. According to him, peace is an essential ingredient for the development of any State and all Nigerians must keep praying for unity and work hard towards the progress of the nation.

Muri-Okunola, through a statement released by his Head Public Affairs, Femi Ogun, on Monday, in Lagos, felicitated with all Muslim faithfuls and described Ramadan period as a time to pray and draw closer to God.

“Ramadan is a period of supplication for harmony, tolerance, and happiness. Sacrifices made during the holy month of Ramadan should draw everyone closer to the Almighty Allah”. he said.

The Head of Service enjoined all Muslim faithful to draw enduring lessons of self-denial and personal sacrifice from the holy month of Ramadan.

He further urged all the Muslim clerics and faithful to abide strictly by the teachings of the Holy Quran, and emulate the good virtues and teachings of Islam.

