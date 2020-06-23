Oniru ruling house pledges support to Lagos monarch after Osun Gov’s visit

Hours after Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, paid homage the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, an aggrieved ruling family has pledged their full support and loyalty to reign of the monarch.

The members of the ruling family, Omishade branch of the Abisogun ruling house, visited the palace to congratulate the new monarch and declared their readiness to work closely with Lawal to develop the kingdom.

Led by head of the Omishade branch, Chief Kola Fagbayi, stated that harmonious relationship would be needed to bring more development to the kingdom and that the new monarch’s wealth of knowledge and experience having served in the public service prior to his installation as King remain an important factor.

During the visit to Oniru’s palace yesterday, Fagbayi hinted that the monarch had always been involved in the Abisogun family’s affairs with adequate support and that his hardwork and dedication had paid off.

“We, the Omishade Branch of the Abisogun Ruling Family are here today to congratulate our new Oniru, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II on his ascension to the throne. It is our great pleasure that we have such a knowledgeable and humble man to rule Iru Kingdom because we will benefit a lot from him.

“We know that before he became King, he had served in different sectors of the Public service and he performed well. This is why the entire Omishade Branch of the Abisogun Family are solidly behind him. We pledge our full support to the King because his ascension is well deserved and timely.

“Oba Omogbolahan Lawal is my brother. We are related from our mothers’ household because we have the same great grandmother who came from Iru. I see how he supports the whole family during events and he has proven to be a true son of the soil. We, from the Omishade branch of the Abisogun family have come today to see Kabiyesi to congratulate and wish him well him on his ascension to the throne because he is our brother,” Fagbayi averred.

While noting that the monarch was an exceptional man that often listen to cry of others and lend helping hands to those who needed it, Fagbayi assured residents of Lagos that the reign of the Oniru would be an inclusive one.