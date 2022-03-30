Oniru monarch’s mother passes on @ 85

The Oniru of Iru Kingdom in Lagos, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal has announced the passing away of his 85 years old mother, Muinat Lawal-Akapo, who died after a brief illness in the state.

The traditional ruler noted that the funeral rites of his beloved mother slated to hold by 4:00pm on Wednesday would be done according to Islamic rites, adding that further details of the burial would be relayed appropriately,

As disclosed through a statement released by the Royal House of Lagos on Wednesday, Lawal expressed sadness towards the death of the octogenarian who died on Wednesday morning, saying that she had lived a memorable life that was worth emulating.

“In total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II), Oniru of Iru Kingdom, the entire Abisogun- Oniru royal family, Ajasa , Sokun (Onilegbale) Royal House of Lagos, Olorogun Atebo and Olorogun Agan Chieftaincy Family of Lagos and the Lawal-Akapo and Ojora families announce the death of our mother, Olori Muinat Olabisi Abeni Ajasa Lawal-Akapo.

“She was aged 85 years and having lived well. Funeral rites will be in line with Islamic rites at 4.00pm today. Other details will be shared subsequently. May her soul rest in the bossom of Allah,” he said.

