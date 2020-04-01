ONICCIMA decries non-compliance to petroleum pump price reduction

By NewsDesk,

The Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ONICCIMA) has decried non-compliance to government directives on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) pump price reduction by filling stations in the country, and pleaded that the Federal Government should enforce adoption of the recommended price of N123.50 per litre across petroleum retail outlets in the nation.

The state trade board alleged that most filling stations still sold PMS at price of N145 per litre, which was in disobedience to the apex government directive through the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), initially reducing pump price to N125, and then to N123.50 per litre.

Vice President (Finance) of the Chamber, Sunny Nwachukwu, stated that it was worrisome that the price review which was aimed at cushioning the economic effects of covid-19 on Nigerians was being disobeyed by petroleum products retailers, and that it was imperative for the reduction directive to be enforced.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Nwachukwu, who described the non-compliance as acts of corruption being perpetrated by filling stations against petroleum products consumers in the country, urged petroleum governing bodies such as the PPPRA, Directorate of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and others, to carry out effective enforcement protocols to ensure that PMS was being sold at regulated price of N123.50 per litre.

The trade board leader added that such corrupt practices as was being displayed by the brazen disobedience to government directives should be curbed and that strict measures should be employed to ensure that all non-compliant stations adopt the regulated pump price.

Nwachukwu reiterated that the move to reduce pump price had been carried out with aim to provide succour to Nigerians and that it had become imperative for government to enforce the price reduction directive in order for people to benefit from it.

“We, in the Organised Private Sector (OPS) and ONICCIMA, call the attention of the Federal Government and the Petroleum Resources Ministry to this act. The monitoring team from the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC) or the Directorate of Petroleum Resources (DPR) should please do something about this reluctance and lawlessness, exhibited by these products marketers all over the nation. This pump price reduction must be enforced”.