Oni, BAO and the mathematics of alignment

The recent realignment in the UK – where figures like Robert Jenrick are “uniting the right” – proves the “defection bug” is no longer a uniquely Nigerian phenomenon. It speaks to a global volatility where traditional loyalties are being tested against the need for results. For many Nigerians, this shift isn’t about lack of principle; it is about self-preservation.

In a system where the Exclusive Legislative List still centralizes power, swimming against the tide has not only lost its authentic ring, it is politically unwise. Therefore, to seek a new terrain for tangible progress is a fantastic offer that should not be sacrificed on the altar of reproach.

On Sunday, January 11, 2026, former Ekiti State Governor, Engineer Olusegun Oni, officially rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC). By registering at his Ifaki-Ekiti country home, the veteran politician formally shed his opposition mantle, signaling a homecoming that significantly strengthens Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO)’s coalition ahead of the coming electoral cycle.

Oni remains something of a political enigma. Deliberately understated, he nonetheless commands a powerful reputation in Ekiti, where he is widely viewed as the embodiment of clean, steady governance. The former governor possesses a rare, non-partisan appeal that transcends traditional divides. His support is anchored more in a deep-seated respect for his person than in mere party branding. His move to the APC – bringing with him a formidable grassroots structure – will inevitably reshape Oyebanji’s strategic roadmap.

Oni’s realignment with the progressive fold is likely to stir the indifferent, the non-aligned, and the state’s civil service into action, drawing in those who previously sat on the fence as well as those who habitually sit out election cycles. For Oyebanji, this is more than just a reinforcement; it is a strategic masterstroke that makes assurance doubly sure. With the political mathematics now heavily tilted in his favour, the governor occupies an enviable vantage point.

The Nigerian electoral system – a ‘first-past-the-post’ relic of our British inheritance – has no room for proportional representation. In this winner-takes-all arena, a fragmented opposition does little more than cannibalize its own base. Consequently, Oyebanji may not even require a simple majority to consolidate his hold. With current projections placing BAO on track to clear 60% of the vote, the remaining contenders are left scrambling just to break the 20% ceiling. We are months from the polls, yet even the most imaginative scenario struggles to see a fractured opposition staging a comeback of this magnitude. In the end, Oni’s entry sincerely serves to compound the sorrows of those attempting to swing and swerve against the administration’s current.

Without questions, Oni brings a rare patrician weight to the APC, standing more as a statesman than a mere partisan. His runner-up finish in the last gubernatorial race, achieved with a fledgling party devoid of funds or a formal machine, remains a striking reflection of his personal brand. He is more than a high-profile defector; he is a moral anchor for the administration as the governor begins his pursuit of a second term.

To Oni, the state is an intricate mechanism that demands a precise blend of logic and ethical grounding. This philosophy has often placed him in a raw, existential struggle with the chaotic, immediate demands of ‘stomach infrastructure.’ His political journey – marked by its restless, migratory nature – is not a sign of instability, but rather a tireless search for moral footing within a system he views as fundamentally flawed. By merging his moral authority with BAO’s rationalist framework, the administration has moved beyond mere political calculus, it is actively fortifying the very architecture of the state itself. In a deeply philosophical sense, Oni’s enduring legacy is one of Radical Consistency; he remains a man who would sooner lose his platform than his soul.

Tajudeen Olutope Ahmed, a legal practitioner, offers a striking reflection on this evolution: “As a pioneer councilor in 1997 and a pillar of the Fourth Republic’s dawn in 1999, my political identity was forged in the fires of partisan loyalty. I was a foot soldier for the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and later the Action Congress (AC), viewing the political landscape through a lens of infectious fanaticism.

“In that era, Segun Oni was the enemy – an opponent to be dismantled through grassroots condemnation and the legal rigours of his 2007-2010 tenure. My opposition was total, rooted in the myopic conviction that any rival to our cause was, by definition, an obstacle to Ekiti’s progress.

“This perspective shattered upon meeting Oni personally through my cousin, Ambassador Jolaade Onipede. I found not a villain, but a remarkably humble visionary who even suggested he would have brought me into his cabinet had we known each other then. Today, Oni is celebrated across party lines for his integrity and enduring projects; indeed, his gracious foreword to my 2013 book remains a point of pride. His return to our party is a masterstroke of political realignment – a significant victory for our stakeholders that effectively secures a clear path for Biodun Oyebanji’s re-election.”

With Ahmed’s conversion narrative, the proof is settled. Q.E.D!

May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, grant us peace in Nigeria!

