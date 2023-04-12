One worker trap under collapsed seven-storey building in Lagos 

Atleast one person has been confirmed trapped under a seven-storey building under construction that collapsed in Banana Island axis of Lagos State.

Meanwhile, many of the trapped worker’s colleagues were reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries when the building caved in on the workers.

The building was said to have collapsed when the workers were about to complete the casting of some pillars in the ill-fated building in Ikoyi axis of Lagos

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the number of missing workers at the site.

He explained that one of the workers was discovered missing after a head count was carried out by the Chief Security Officer (CSO) for the construction site, Anthony Onah.

According to him, the missing person, an adult made, is believed to be at the construction site before the incident occurred.

Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed that during inspection of the collapsed building revealed that the structure’s pillar was damaged by a cement mixer truck that drove into the building to deliver materials for the workers.

However, the Lagos State Government has commenced investigations on the building to ascertain what transpired at the site before and after the structure came down.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, who was immediately on site to assess the situation and flag- off investigation, assured members of the public to remain calm and expect further information from the ministry as we know more.

