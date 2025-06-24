One resident dies as police, gunmen clash in Abuja

A violent confrontation between operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command and suspected gunmen has led to the death of one person, with eyewitnesses identifying the victim as a local resident caught in the crossfire.

The clash reportedly began after operatives from the Apo Division, under the directive of Divisional Police Officer Uchenna Igwebuike, deployed Ambush and Surveillance units to the neighbourhood following a distress call placed by a commercial motorcyclist.

The distress call was made after residents heard sounds of intense gunfire from the armed men, who were said to be terrorizing the community.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, the deceased was among three people who sustained injuries during the operation, which took place in the Apo Resettlement area of Abuja.

Adeh disclosed that the victim succumbed to his injuries at the medical facility where all three were admitted for treatment.

“All injured persons were immediately evacuated to Sahad Hospital, Apo Resettlement, for emergency medical care,” Adeh confirmed.

“Sadly, one of the victims later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.”

She added that the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Isyaku Sharu, led a reinforcement team to support officers during the operation.

The FCT spokesperson further revealed that a manhunt has been launched to track down the fleeing suspects, with police operatives working alongside local vigilantes to comb the surrounding areas.

Reacting to the development, the FCT Commissioner of Police, AIG Benneth Igweh, expressed condolences to the bereaved family and pledged the Command’s commitment to bringing the attackers to justice.

“We will not rest until those responsible for this violence are captured. Our operatives are on the trail, and we urge residents to support the effort,” he stated.

The Commissioner also urged residents to remain vigilant and report anyone with unexplained gunshot wounds or suspicious behaviour to the nearest security agency.