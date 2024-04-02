One pedestrian dies during auto crash in Lagos

A yet to be identified pedestrian has been confirmed dead and a passenger sustained varying degrees of injuries when a commercial bus rammed into two other Volkswagen commercial vehicles around Demurin Junction in Kosofe Local Government, Lagos State.

The Toyota Hiase commercial bus with number plate NSW 216 XA was said to be the vehicle behind the accident that increased travel time around the axis.

It was learnt that the bus loaded with pepper and other perishable items while on speed lost control as a result of a brake failure and rammed into another two commercial Volkswagen buses

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed that the multiple fatal accident occurred at about 6:45 am on Tuesday.

In a statement made available to newsmen, it said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that an Inter-State Toyota Hiase commercial bus (NSW 216 XA) fully loaded with pepper and other perishable goods while on a high speed lost control as a result of a brake failure rammed into another 2 commercial Volkswagen buses and killed a pedestrian waiting to board bus at Ketu Bus Stop by Demurin Junction along Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

“Another trapped female passenger inside one of the Volkswagen commercial bus was rescued by LASTMA personnel and immediately handed over to Officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASMBUS)

“While the commercial bus driver was immediately apprehended by LASTMA personnel, Police men from Alapere Police Station provided security backup during the rescue operations.

“LASTMA Olawaye Olugbenga (Head, Zone 32 Ketu) who led the rescue operations confirmed that his team immediately evacuated all commercial buses involved in the multiple accident to pave ways for an unhindered free vehicular movement inward Kosofe, Mile 12 area.

“The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki while appealing to pedestrians to always stay at government designated bus stops to board commercial buses, however warned both commercial and private car drivers to stop over-speeding and ensure their vehicles are properly checked including the braking system before embarking on any journey within or outside Lagos”.