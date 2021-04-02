One passenger dies, two injure during multiple accidents in Lagos

Atleast one adult male passenger has been reported to have died and two others injured during multiple auto crashes that were recorded in Oshodi Local Government, Lagos State

It was learnt that a truck with number plate KJA 138 XD collided with two other vehicles, a commercial bus with number plate AAA 338 XY and a Honda taxi cab, FKJ 163 AW, at the Oshodi end of Agege motor road.

As gathered, the accident occurred in the early hours of Friday after the truck experienced a brake failure and collided with the other two vehicles on the road.

While corpse of the adult male that lost his life had been handed over to the Nigerian Police, Lagos Command, while two others that sustained various injuries have been taken care of by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) officials.

Confirming the accident, the Public Affairs Officer of the emergency agency, Nosa Okunbor, in a statement made available to newsmen, stated that the vehicles have been clared off the road to ensure free flow of vehicular movement within the axis.

Okunbor added that the operation has been concluded, saying, “The victim has been bagged and handed over to Police Officers from Akinpelu Police Station, while the trailer and other vehicles were recovered from the road with the agency’s super metro and also handed over to the Police”.