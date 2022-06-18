Report on Interest
under logo

Oniru ruling house pledges support to Lagos monarch after…

The Guild

Security operatives arrest 6000 protesters in Indonesia

The Guild

JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu receives panel report on Lagos EndSARS…

The Guild
MetroNews

One passenger dies, seven injure during auto crash in Lagos

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

Atleast one.male passenger has been confirmed to have died and seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries when a commercial bus rammed into a trailer conveying ply woods around Ketu Alapere axis of Lagos State.

 

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild 6783 posts 40 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: