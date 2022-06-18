One passenger dies, seven injure during auto crash in Lagos

Atleast one.male passenger has been confirmed to have died and seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries when a commercial bus rammed into a trailer conveying ply woods around Ketu Alapere axis of Lagos State.
MORE DETAILS SOON
Atleast one.male passenger has been confirmed to have died and seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries when a commercial bus rammed into a trailer conveying ply woods around Ketu Alapere axis of Lagos State.
MORE DETAILS SOON
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.