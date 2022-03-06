One passenger dies, five others injure during accident in Lagos

Atleast one person has been confirmed to have died and five others sustained varying degrees of injuries when a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) rammed into shops along the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway, Lagos State.

The deceased was identified as Simisola Abedoye and the body, it was learnt, has been deposited at the mortuary of the General Hospital, Ota, Ogun State, for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the injured victims were said to have been admitted at the General Hospital, Ota, Ogun state on Sunday where they were currently receiving medical treatment.

As gathered, the black SUV with number plate BDG 654 DC, was said to have been driven by one Akinola Sulaimon, who is currently under the Nigerian Police, Lagos Command detention for onward prosecution.

The accident was said to have occurred at about 3 pm at Amje bus stop, Ajegunle end of the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway, Lagos state.

Confirming the accident, the Nigerian Police, Lagos Command spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, disclosed that efforts are being made to recover the vehicle involved in the crash.

Part of the statement read: “While driving from Tollgate axis towards Kola bus stop along the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway, the driver rammed into some shops at Amje area. As a result of the auto crash, one female victim, Simisola Abedoye died while five others were critically injured.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed that a speedy but thorough investigation into the accident should be carried out, even as he expresses condolence to the bereaved family of the deceased”.

