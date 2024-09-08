One passenger dies during multiple auto crashes in Lagos

One person has been confirmed dead in an accident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday at Maryland, Lagos State.

According to eyewitness reports, the fatal accident involved a fuel tanker that ran over 10 vehicles, leaving one person dead opposite Kresta Laurel Plaza, Maryland.

We gathered that the driver of the tanker was drunk and at high speed.

“He was unaware of the fact that he had rammed into the vehicles. The person who died was avoiding being hit by the tanker. He jumped out of his vehicle. Unfortunately, the tanker ran over him, smashing his head to the ground,” he added.

As of the time of filing this report, the Police had arrived at the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver of the ill-fated tanker has been arrested by the Lagos State Government.

Confirming the accident, General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, stated that the tragedy occurred at the Odo Iya-Alaro bridge.

According to him, “Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of a Mack truck, with registration number KWL 923 XB and fully laden with diesel, lost control of the vehicle while speeding towards Ojota. In a desperate attempt to apply faulty brakes, the truck rammed into seven other vehicles (Buses and cars) from behind, causing widespread damage.

“The LASTMA Rescue Team, who diligently respond to all overnight incidents on the State’s roads, was the first to arrive at the scene. They promptly called in additional emergency responders, including the Lagos State Fire Service, LASAMBUS, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit (LRU) and Police men from Anthony Police Station.

“Regrettably, a passenger in one of the affected buses suffered fatal head injuries and died instantly. LASAMBUS personnel administered urgent medical care to the 17 injured individuals, who were subsequently transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

“The LASTMA Rescue Team swiftly cleared the wreckage, which included the loaded truck, to restore the flow of traffic and avert further gridlock.

Meanwhile, he extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and wished the injured victims a swift recovery.

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones affected by this tragic accident. We remain committed to ensuring the safety of all road users in Lagos State,” he stated.

“This tragic event underscores the critical importance of road safety and serves as a stark reminder for all drivers to exercise vigilance and comply with traffic regulations”.