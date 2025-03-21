One passenger dies, another injures in Ogun auto crash

A deadly road accident has claimed the life of a 22 years old man, identified as Kabiru from Awa Ijebu, and injured 21 years old Ayomide Oyadele, along Obafemi Awolowo Way in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

The fatal collision involved a green and white lorry fully loaded with timber which was driven by 71 years old Wakilu Tanfeku, and a Bajaj motorcycle carrying two passengers.

As gathered, the motorcycle was traveling in the same direction as the lorry when it attempted to overtake on the driver’s side but lost control, causing it to crash onto the road.

Kabiru suffered fatal head injuries and died instantly, while the second Oyadele sustained facial and leg injuries and was rushed to Love and Care Hospital for treatment.

Police officers who responded to emergency calls secured the scene, cleared vehicle debris, and managed traffic, while the deceased’s remains were moved to Ijebu Ode General Hospital Morgue on Wednesday.

According to a statement from Police Public Relations Officer of the Ogun Police Command, Omolola Odutola, officers from the Motor Traffic Division promptly arrived at the scene to secure the area and initiate investigations.

The police spokesperson noted, “The Ogun State Police Command urges all road users, especially motorcyclists, to exercise extreme caution when overtaking and to adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such tragic incidents.”

Odutola stated that the police command has continued efforts recover the lorry for inspection by the Vehicle Inspection Office as investigations proceed.