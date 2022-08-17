One motorcyclist dies during Police, Okada riders face-off in Lagos

A commercial motorcyclist popularly called Okada rider, has been confirmed dead during clashes between the Lagos Policemen and his colleagues in Abule-Egba axis of the State.

It was learnt that the violence that led to the death started after minor accidents involving a car and motorcyclist on the road.

After all efforts to resolve confrontations that ensued after the accident that occurred at about 4:30 pm yesterday proved abortive, the policemen attached to the Oko-Oba station were alerted and they arrived to quell the issues.

While the policemen were trying to restore normalcy, the riders clashed with them security agency personnel and it resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

The Police Public Rations Officer in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development and stated that normalcy has been restored to the community.

Hundeyin, in a statement released through his official social media handle, stressed that the aim of the securityat the scene was basically to restore peace but were attacked by the riders who claimed that the police involvement could affect their chances.

According to the statement, After a minor accident involving a car and a motorcycle occurred on the Abule-Egba Bridge at about 1630hrs today, motorcycle riders in their numbers started fomenting trouble. Police arrived on the scene to quell the unrest. The riders violently attacked the Police.

“This resulted in the death of one of the riders. Normalcy has been restored to the area. The DPO Oko-Oba and his men are fully on ground to forestall any breakdown of law and order.”

The Lagos State Government has banned okada operations in six local government areas of the state, but Agege LGA where the incident occurred is not among them”.

