One Katsina villager dies during military, bandits clash

Security personnel in Katsina State have foiled a suspected bandit attack on the residence of a village head in Dayi community, Malumfashi Local Government Area, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to others.

As gathered on Sunday, the incident occurred when suspected bandits invaded the residence of Alhaji Yahaya Lawal, the 60-year-old village head of Dayi.

A police source upon receiving a distress call at about 12:05 a.m. they immediately mobilised a team of operatives to the scene.

The operatives engaged the attackers in a gun duel, forcing them to retreat. However, while fleeing, the bandits shot and injured two residents of Unguwar Bugau village.

The victims were rushed to Malumfashi General Hospital for medical attention, where one of them, identified as Sani Umar, 30, was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

Another victim, Muhammad Garba, 22, who sustained injuries during the initial attack at Dayi, is receiving treatment at the same facility.